Game 64 • Neutral Game 13

Oregon State (51-11-1) vs. Mississippi State (39-27)

June 22, 2018 • 12 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State and Mississippi State match up Friday in the Beavers’ fourth game in Omaha. First pitch at TD Ameritrade Park is slated for 12 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Omaha).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Tom Hart (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Mike Rooney (field analyst) on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Adley Rutschman tied the game with a three-run double in the eighth as OSU defeated North Carolina, 11-6, on Wednesday. Rutschman tallied two doubles and a homer.

Versus Mississippi State

Friday’s game will mark the third all-time between the Beavers and Bulldogs, with the first two coming at the College World Series in 2013. Mississippi State won those games by 5-4 and 4-1 scores.

Elimination Games

With the win Wednesday, Oregon State improved to 20-9 (.690) under head coach Pat Casey in postseason elimination games.

Familiar Face

Mississippi State head coach Gary Henderson served as an assistant coach on Pat Casey ‘s staff at Oregon State from 1999-2003. He is a native of Eugene, Ore.

Passing Conforto

Adley Rutschman drove in four runs in Wednesday’s win to give him 77 RBI on the year, which moves him past Michael Conforto’s 76 in 2012 for the single-season school-record. Rutschman also has 91 hits on the year, eight shy of Jacoby Ellsbury’s record 99 in 2005.

Malone In Stretches

Tyler Malone hits home runs in stretches, plain and simple. His first five came during a five-game stretch from April 13-21. He’s now hit home runs in back-to-back games versus Washington and North Carolina.

Long Ball

Oregon State’s three home runs Wednesday gave the team 64 on the year, extending the single-season record. The 64 are the most by a Pac-12 school since Arizona State tallied 68 in 2010.