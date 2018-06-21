ESPN – Max Scherzer swears he’s normal. The evidence points to the contrary.

The day before a recent start in Baltimore, the Washington Nationals‘ ace plopped himself in front of a laptop at the video table inside the visitors clubhouse. But instead of watching film of opposing hitters like pitchers tend to do, he pulled up an analytically driven website called TruMedia. He proceeded to pore over a series of numbers and heat maps, comparing the 2018 version of himself to the 2017 version who won a second straight Cy Young award. This statistical self-flagellation came on the heels of a bullpen session in which the veteran righty felt compelled to make a mechanical tweak to his delivery.

The adjustment, wherein Scherzer decided to lower his hands and move them away from his face ever-so-slightly, wasn’t a major one. In fact, it was barely noticeable to anyone not named Max Scherzer. Nevertheless, it was a tweak — the kind of thing a pitcher resorts to when things aren’t going well.

To be clear, things were going just fine for Scherzer. At the time of the tweak, he was 8-1 with a 2.13 ERA and off to one of the best starts in a career that seems increasingly likely to gain enshrinement in the hallowed halls of Cooperstown. He had a 0.91 WHIP and was on pace to finish with more strikeouts than any pitcher in nearly 20 years.

From the outside looking in, it hardly seemed like a time to fiddle.

But Scherzer hadn’t been happy with his previous two outings. Facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in Washington, he fanned 13 in seven innings and allowed two runs but tied a season high by walking — wait for it — three batters. The following start at Miami, his final line showed more hits than innings pitched (gasp!), and he gave up four earned runs to force his ERA over 2.00 for the first time this season.

From the inside looking out, it was high time to play tweak-a-boo.

What followed was a pair of vintage Scherzer outings: a 12-strikeout gem against the Orioles in which he allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings and an overpowering start against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he had 13 punchouts and no walks, threw 81 of 99 pitches for strikes and recorded an immaculate inning (nine pitches, nine strikes, three whiffs), becoming just the fifth hurler in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice.

“It’s not obsessive,” Scherzer says, scoffing at the notion that his work habits border on the pathological. It’s the day after his start against Tampa Bay, and the Nats and Rays are slated to play a 1:05 p.m. getaway game. Even though the Washington clubhouse opens to the media at 10:30 a.m., there’s virtually no one in the place, as is typically the case when the locker room opens earlier than most players’ normal wakeup time.

But Scherzer’s there — with bells on. And he has no intention of humoring the idea that his process is unique in any way. “Every single pitcher is making changes every single start. You can talk to any pitcher about this,” he says.

One pitcher who resides a few lockers away doesn’t necessarily corroborate Scherzer’s theory.

“Most pitchers wouldn’t be tweaking anything,” Nats starter Gio Gonzalez says. “But he’s not content. He’s trying to win another award.”

Scherzer’s hunger to win a third straight Cy Young — if he pulls it off, he’ll join Hall of Famers Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers to do so — was apparent right from the start of spring training. In his first bullpen session, he threw 60 pitches, roughly double the typical number for a starter in his inaugural workout. Afterward, Scherzer revealed he’d thrown four bullpens on his own prior to the start of camp, and this was technically his fifth session. He then proceeded, as is his custom, to plead normalcy.

“I’d be really shocked if the other starters hadn’t thrown five bullpens,” Scherzer said. “You could probably go across the league. Most starting pitchers have thrown about four or five bullpens, so I don’t think there’s anything really new about that. This is what starting pitchers do.”

Maybe they do, maybe they don’t. But regardless of how many bullpens Joe Starter throws prior to spring training, the fact remains that Scherzer was the only pitcher in Nats camp — or likely any camp, for that matter — who unleashed even remotely close to 60 pitches his first time out. Later, manager Davey Martinez, in his first year with the Nationals, said simply: “Max is unusual.”

How unusual?

“I don’t throw 60 pitches in any bullpen,” Boston Red Sox pitcher David Pricesaid. A former Cy Young winner himself, he has known Scherzer since their college days, when the two played together on Team USA. Even back then, Price could tell Scherzer was unique. “He’s definitely a different breed, always has been,” Price says. “Just seeing the way he goes about things. He’s a machine.”