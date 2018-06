The Klamath Falls Christian Motorcycle Association will host a movie night at Bible Baptist Church Saturday, July 21st at 4:00 p.m.

The featured movie will be a documentary of the life of Steve McQueen. Tickets are on sale now at Bible Baptist Church, by phone at 1-800-965-9324, or online at www.iTickets.com/FFN.

For more information call 541-205-2035.