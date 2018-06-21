OMAHA, Neb. – Oregon State used an eighth-inning rally to earn an 11-6 comeback win over North Carolina Wednesday evening in an elimination game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The Beavers trailed 6-3 after seven, but scored four runs in the eighth and four more in the ninth to take control.

Adley Rutschman recorded three extra-base hits, including a home run in the first and a three-RBI double in the eighth that tied the game. Rutschman knocked in a total of four runs in the contest, as he passed Michael Conforto to become the Beavers’ single-season record holder with 77 RBIs.

The Beavers will advance to take on Mississippi State Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. PT, live on ESPN.

Oregon State struck early, as Cadyn Grenier and Rutschman both hit solo homers in the first to put the Beavers in front. OSU tacked on another run in the top of the third, but the Tar Heels answered with three in the bottom of the frame to level the score.

North Carolina took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, and added two more on a seventh-inning home run from Kyle Datres.

The Beavers surged to take the lead in the eighth, as Zak Taylor , Nick Madrigal and Grenier all reached base to set up Rutschman’s two-RBI double. Senior Jack Anderson then walked with the bases loaded and two out to put the Beavers in front. OSU would follow that up with five hits in the ninth to extend the advantage to five.

Madrigal, Grenier and Trevor Larnach each tallied a pair of hits in the contest. Jake Mulholland allowed just one hit in three innings of shutout work to notch the win after entering the game in the seventh inning.

North Carolina’s Caden O’Brien allowed just two hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings of relief work.

Next Up

The Beavers will return to action Friday at 12 p.m. PT against Mississippi State. That game will air on ESPN.

Keep on Winning

The victory was Oregon State’s 51st of the season, the third highest win total in program history (52 in 2013, 56 in 2017).

Missing Kwan

Wednesday marked the first time this season that outfielder Steven Kwan was not in Oregon State’s starting lineup. Kwan had batted leadoff in all 62 of the Beavers’ games on the season.

Rutschman’s Record

Adley Rutschman tallied four RBIs on the evening to become Oregon State’s single-season record holder for runs batted in with 77. He passed Michael Conforto, who posted 76 RBIs in 2012.

Oregon Sports Award for Madrigal

Nick Madrigal was honored with the Oregon Sports Award for Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year Wednesday evening. The award was announced at a ceremony held a Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

First Blood

Oregon State moves to 22-4 on the season when scoring in the first inning, and 39-6 when scoring first.

Elimination Games

Oregon State now moves to 20-9 in elimination games in the Pat Casey era.

Eighth Straight Six

Wednesday marked the eighth-straight game the Beavers have scored six runs or more.

Vs. North Carolina

The game marked Oregon State’s seventh ever meeting with North Carolina, with all of the matchups coming at the College World Series.