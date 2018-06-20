Game 63 • Neutral Game 12

Oregon State (50-11-1) vs. North Carolina (44-19)

June 20, 2018 • 4 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State continues its trip to the College World Series Wednesday versus North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Omaha) at TD Ameritrade Park.

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst), Eduardo Perez (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (field analyst) on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Kyle Nobach and Trevor Malone both homered to help send Oregon State to a 14-5 win over Washington on Monday.

Breaking Records

The Beavers broke two teams records during the win over Washington. OSU rapped out 16 hits, giving the team 689 on the year, surpassing the 2006 club’s school-record 684. Oregon State’s two home runs also gave the team 61, surpassing the 1998 team’s record of 60.

Elimination Games

With the win Monday, Oregon State improved to 19-9 (.679) under head coach Pat Casey in postseason elimination games.

Coming Up On Conforto

Adley Rutschman is inching up the single-season record lists and is in striking distance of Michael Conforto in a pair. He has 73 RBI, three shy of Conforto’s school-record in 2012. Rutschman also has 51 walks, four shy of Conforto’s 55 in 2014.

Anderson, Madrigal On 7-Gamers

Jack Anderson was 2-for-3 and Nick Madrigal 3-for-6 in Monday’s win to extend their hit streaks to seven games. Anderson has nine hits during the streak and Madrigal has 13.

Scholar-Athlete

Jack Anderson (kinesiology) was named the Pac-12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday in the sport of baseball. LHP Max Engelbrekt earned the honor in 2017.

50 Wins

Oregon State’s win Monday gave the Beavers 50 on the season for the fourth time in school history. That joins 2006 (50), 2013 (52) and 2017 (56).