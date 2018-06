A wildflower walk in the Rocky Point area will be offered Saturday, June 23rd, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.

The walk will cover about 2 miles of level terrain. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the Pelican Guard Station and end around noon.

A carpool will meet at the Klamath County Museum at 8 a.m. Water, sunscreen and insect repellent is encouraged.

For more information contact the Native Plant Society at 541-281-9933.