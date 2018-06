A vendor at the Klamath Falls Farmers Market has filed a lawsuit against the director after being excluded from the event since 2016. She’s looking for more than $40,000 in damages, which she believes she lost in sales by not being allowed to be part of the weekly event – The organizer, Charlie Wyckoff says Shirley Chapman was banned because she didn’t comply with health regulations to make the jams and jellies she wanted to sell.