CORVALLIS, Ore. – Thirteen matches on the Pac-12 Network highlights Oregon State’s volleyball schedule, which was announced on Monday.

Oregon State is scheduled for 10 matches at Gill Coliseum, with the home opener coming Sept. 23 against Washington on the Pac-12 Network. The Beavers, who swept the Washington schools in 2017, will only face the Huskies and Cougars once this fall.

The OSU volleyball team will also host the first event inside Gill Coliseum since the recent addition of the center-hung videoboard and improved LED lighting system when the Beavers host the Orange & Black Exhibition on Aug. 17.

Oregon State’s other televised home matches include Sept. 28 against Arizona State, Sept. 30 versus Arizona, Oct. 19 against Stanford, Oct. 21 against California and Nov. 16 versus Utah. The Beavers finish the regular season Nov. 24 hosting Oregon for the third straight year.

Televised matches on the road include Oregon (Sept. 20), Colorado (Oct. 14), Arizona (Oct. 26) and Arizona State (Oct. 28)

The Beavers open the season at the Iowa State Challenge in Ames where they’ll face Virginia, Ole Miss and the host Cyclones, Aug. 24-25.

OSU will remain on the road each the next three weekends for tournaments at Portland State, Kansas State and in San Diego. The San Diego tournament which will be co-hosted by San Diego State and University of San Diego with the Beavers facing each of the hosts as well as UTEP.

Other non-televised matches for the Beavers at home include UCLA (Nov. 2) and Colorado (Nov. 18)

Non-televised road matches in Pac-12 play are at USC (Oct. 5), UCLA (Oct. 7), Utah (Oct. 11) and Stanford (Nov. 9).

The Beavers return five starters and total letterwinners from the 2017 squad that finished 21-12 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.