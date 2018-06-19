The Klamath County Library will host an annual street fair Wednesday, June 27th at 10:30 a.m.

This event will feature games, face painting, beekeeping demonstrations, up-close-and-personal experiences with a Department of Transportation incident response truck and more. Integral Youth Services will provide lunch at 11:30 a.m. across the street from the Klamath County Courthouse.

The Street Fair is free for all ages, but children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults must be accompanied by a child for admittance to the library during this special event.

For more information contact the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894.