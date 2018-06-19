An initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Klamath Falls continues moving forward… as petitioners work to gather enough signatures to put the issue in the hands of voters. So far, advocates say they’ve verified nearly 700 signatures – they need 1700 to get it on the ballot…. And they’ve got til July 15th to get them turned in.
This is the kind of business that we do not need in Klamath Falls as this kind of business will cause more crime in our already crime infested County. We need more respectable businesses that provide good paying and livable wages. We surely don’t need a business that will cause more crime.