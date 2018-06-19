Klamath Falls, Ore. – Beginning today, June 19th through Wednesday, June 20th, roadway repairs will be performed in Moore Park around the tennis courts and picnic areas.

Moore Park will be closed to vehicles from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. for gate replacement. Citizens are still welcome to use the park during this time. Parking will be available in the Marina area.

The city would like to thank its citizens in advance for their patience and for proceeding with caution in work areas while improvements are completed. For questions or concerns contact Klamath Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.