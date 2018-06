Join the Klamath County Historical Society and Klamath County Museum for a history walking tour Sunday, June 24th, at 6:00 p.m.

The walk will be among family plots in Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery. Driscoll, DeVaul, Chastain, Donnell, and Egert are a few of the families that will be discussed.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Carol Mattos at 541-884-4032.