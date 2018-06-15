A Dillard woman and a child died when their car crashed on Highway 138 sometime Wednesday after leaving Klamath Falls.

According to a press release from Oregon State Police, 68-year old Sandra Mincher and a juvenile male passenger were reported missing Wednesday, June 13th at 9:00 PM. They reportedly left Klamath Falls at around 1:30 PM, headed toward Dillard.

At around noon on Thursday, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle in the North Umpqua River near Hwy 138 mile post 44.

Emergency responders say it appears that the 2005 Mercury Sable went off the road, hit a tree, and came to rest partially in the river. Investigators identified the driver as Mincher, and say she died at the scene from her injuries. The passenger, a juvenile male, also died at the scene.

Investigators believe the crash likely happened at around 4:00 PM on Wednesday afternoon.