Nighttime striping will occur tonight, , June 14, 2018. Striping operations will continue through Friday.

Striping operations that are taking place are part of the 2018 Microsurfacing/Oregon Avenue Protected Bike Lane Project.

The City would like to thank Citizens in advance for their cooperation and for proceeding with caution in these areas. Should you have any questions feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.