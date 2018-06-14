Firefighters in the area sit down with county commissioners and other local leaders to get ready for what could be an intense wildfire season. Drought conditions and light snowpack have left dry conditions, and could mean significant wildfire hazards. A spokesman said they’re worried about campfires – saying if someone is found responsible for a wildfire, they’ll be held financially responsible.

And water restrictions are in place for Bly – at least for those connected to the Bly water system. This kicked in June 4th, and These restrictions put in place because of a drought emergency in Klamath County… A public hearing was held yesterday to talk about community concerns – these restrictions expire October 13th.