The 3rd Annual Cody Sipes Memorial Race is June 22nd and 23rd at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

Rider gates open at 11am, practice and doors open at 2pm, and races begin at 6pm.

Plan for another great weekend of racing! Concession available plus vendors and information booths. Enter to win great raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle, and a giveaway of three $500.00 scholarships.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to a special causes.

Pre-sale tickets are $10.00, $12.00 at the door. Children under 6 are free.

For more information contact Kirk Sipes at 541-891-9720 or Deanna Sipes at 541-891-9812