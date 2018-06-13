LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced recently their 2018 NFCA NAIA All-Region honorees including Oregon Tech’s Tara Moates (SR. Klamath Falls, Ore.) and Ali Graham (JR. Chehalis, Washington)

“I am happy for Tara and Ali receiving this recognition,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart . “They were both very instrumental to our success this season and have been great offensive performers for our program.”

Graham, a two time NAIA All-American, led the Owls in several categories this past season including a .391 batting average, 42 runs batted in, and she had 72-hits that included 10 doubles and 7-home runs.

Moates, a three-time NFCA All-American and an NAIA 1st Team All-American, batted .355 in 54 games played, she had 65-hits, 14-doubles, 7-home runs, and 39 runs batted in. Moates also led the team with a .579 slugging percentage while also having a .961 fielding percentage at first base.

All-Region players are nominated and selected by NFCA member coaches in each of the six NAIA regions.