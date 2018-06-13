MEDFORD, Ore. — A Jackson County jail inmate mistakenly released over the weekend is back in custody. Emily Ashton Fasel, 27, was released from jail in the early morning hours of June 10, 2018, after being mistaken for another inmate who was set to be released for overcrowding.

Investigators are reviewing evidence to determine whether Fasel intentionally represented herself as the other inmate. Sheriff Nathan Sickler said, “Regardless, we made a mistake and let the wrong person out of jail. We will work to ensure this doesn’t happen again.” In the days following Fasel’s release, investigators worked to locate her.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Fasel was found in a hotel in Grants Pass. She was transported back to the Jackson County jail for lodging. Fasel was recently identified as a Chronic FTA Offender after amassing warrants for repeatedly failing to appear (FTA) in court on charges of drug possession (heroin and methamphetamine) and second degree theft.

She was arrested by Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) detectives on June 6, 2018, and lodged in jail. Under the Chronic FTA Offender program, Fasel was ordered to be held in jail until her pending cases could be adjudicated. In addition to multiple warrants, Fasel now faces a new charge of theft for taking property belonging to the other inmate. The case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office to review for charges.