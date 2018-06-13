Game 61 • Neutral Game 10

Oregon State (49-10-1) vs. North Carolina (43-18)

June 16, 2018 • 12 p.m. PT

Omaha, Neb. • TD Ameritrade Park

The Game

Oregon State opens its seventh trip to the NCAA College World Series Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. The Beavers square off with North Carolina at 12 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Omaha).

Radio

All games air on the Beaver Sports Network with pre-game 30 minutes before first pitch. Affiliates include KICE 94.9 (Bend, Ore.), KEJO 1240-AM (Corvallis), KKNX 840-AM (Eugene), KCFM 1250-AM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KCFM 104.1-FM (Florence – Pac-12 games), KLAD 960-AM & 93.3-FM (Klamath Falls), KTMT 580-AM & 96.1-FM (Medford – Saturday & Sunday games), Rip City Radio 620-AM (Portland – weekday games after 5 p.m. and all weekend games), 103.7-FM (Portland, all weekday games before 5 p.m.), KSKR 1490-AM (Roseburg) and KBZY 1490-AM (Salem – Saturday & Sunday games).

Listen Online

Catch the game online by visiting osubeavers.com, and find the live broadcast on the Oregon State baseball schedule page. The games can be heard via the TuneIn application, which is available for smartphones and tablets (search Beaver Sports Network).

Television

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Tom Hart (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Mike Rooney (field analyst) on the call.

Live Video

The game can also be seen, for those who subscribe to the ESPN family of networks, by visiting ESPN.com or utilizing the Watch ESPN app.

Online

Live stats for the game can be accessed by clicking on the live stats link located on the baseball schedule page on osubeavers.com.

Last Game

Adley Rutschman drove in two in the ninth to snap a 3-3 tie as the Beavers defeated Minnesota, 6-3, Saturday night.

Against North Carolina

The Beavers are meeting the Tar Heels for the sixth time in program history, with the five previous matchups also taking place in Omaha. UNC won the first game of the 2006 national title series, but the Beavers have won four since to claim their back-to-back titles.

In Omaha

Oregon State has gone 15-10 all-time in Omaha, with the Beavers winning all 15 games under current head coach Pat Casey .

Versus The ACC

Oregon State is 11-7 all-time versus current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Beavers last played an ACC club in 2017, defeating Duke twice in Surprise, Ariz.: 6-3 and 11-2.

That’s A Decent Breakdown

Oregon State has struck out 372 times this season, among the lowest in the Pac-12. On the other end, the Beavers have walked 303 times – 34 shy of the single-season team record in 1998 – to go along with 55 hit by pitches. The 303 walks ranks first in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally.

Speaking Of 1998

The 2018 Beavers have hit 59 home runs, which is one shy of the school record set by the 1998 club.

Rutch & Larnach

Adley Rutschman (70) and Trevor Larnach (68) rank one and two in the Pac-12 for RBI, and second and third in Oregon State’s single-season history. Rutschman joins Michael Conforto (76 in 2012) as the only players in school history to reach the 70-RBI plateau.