It’s pretty clear one of two things needs to happen: Either Romero needs to check in to fight week at a weight significantly closer to his 185-pound mark, or he needs to move up. Perhaps there is a bit of weight management he can do prior to the week of the fight, to come in lighter. If he’s not willing or able to do that, move to 205.
There’s a catch to that, of course. Is fighting at a higher weight actually safer for Romero, because he’ll skip the cut? Yes. But it also means he’ll be fighting a monster like Gustafsson — a 6-foot-5 monster, with a six-inch reach advantage. That doesn’t exactly sound “safe” either.
But following the events of last week, there’s not much left for Romero at 185 pounds, at his age. It doesn’t look like he’s slowing down, but is he really going to just re-join the middle of the pack at age 41? Work his way back up? The light heavyweight division is wide open right now and Gustafsson needs an opponent.
