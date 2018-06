The Klamath Falls man charged with murder for killing his mom with an ax pleads not guilty to the charge – Cheney Michael Hardt appearing in court via video conference on Friday – Court documents say he attacked Julie and Shawn Hard with the hatchet May 31st at their home on Wright Avenue – Julie died the next day – Cheney telling investigators he wanted to kill his parents. He’s facing over 25 years in prison if he’s found guilty.