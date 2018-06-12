Klamath Falls, Ore – As park of the 2018 Microsurfacing/Oregon Avenue Protected Bike Lane Project striping operations will take place tomorrow on the following roadways:

Oregon Avenue

Pine Street

Biehn Street

9th Street

11th Street

There will be no on-street parking on these streets so that this work can be completed. The City would like to thank Citizens in advance for their cooperation and for proceeding with caution in these areas.

For questions regarding these closures please contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.