KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Courtney Clemmer, a 6-2 senior post player from Camas High School in Camas, Washington has chosen to attend Oregon Tech and play basketball for the Lady Owls beginning next season as announced today by Head Coach Scott Meredith .

A team captain this season, Clemmer averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 65% from the floor, leading the Papermakers to an undefeated conference season. In addition, they won the 2018 District 4 championship and had a 7th place finish at the state 4A tournament this past season. Clemmer was chosen as the 2018 Player of the Year in the GSHL and first-team all-region. A First Team All-League pick in 2018, she was also chosen as All-League in 2016 and 2017.

“Courtney had an incredibly successful high school career,” stated Scott Meredith . “She was a tremendous leader for the Papermakers and Camas High in general. Courtney made 122 of 188 shots this past season. That kind of field goal percentage (65%) certainly has my attention. Courtney’s height and presence around the basket at both ends of the floor will add another dimension to our roster.”

A member of Camas High Schools Student/Athlete Leadership Council, and the Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper, the Camasonian, Clemmer will major in Communications next fall.

Courtney is the daughter of Traci and Casey Clemmer of Camas, Washington.