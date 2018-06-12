CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open up play at the College World Series Saturday at 12 p.m. PT (2 p.m. in Omaha) in a game televised on ESPN. The Beavers will open with North Carolina in the first meeting between the teams since the 2007 College World Series championship series.

North Carolina, which is 43-18 on the year, won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 22-8 record. The Tar Heels recently took two games from Stetson in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, and have won six straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup.

The Beavers are headed to their seventh College World Series – and sixth under head coach Pat Casey . Oregon State is 49-10-1 on the year, and have won five consecutive games after sweeping Minnesota in the Corvallis Super Regional.

Oregon State is 4-1 all-time versus North Carolina, with all five matchups taking place in 2006 and 2007 at Rosenblatt Stadium.

In addition to ESPN, the game will also be available live on the Beaver Sports Network and the TuneIn app (search Beaver Sports Network).