the 16th Annual Taste of Klamath kicks off Saturday June 16th at 5pm, at the Ross Ragland Theater.

This culinary event celebrates and showcases the many wonderful food and beverages produced locally and regionally. This year’s event will feature a public sneak peek of the Ragland’s new digital cinema project.

From Reese’s cheesecake to Irish stout, food trucks to foot longs there’s something for everyone. Local favorites participating are Michelle’s Simply Sweet, Murphy Dog, Dutch Brothers, JJ’s Restaurant, Klamath Basin Brewing, Gino’s, Mia & Pias, Los 2 Koras, Basin subs, Bloody Point Winery and many more.

All proceeds of the Taste of Klamath benefits the Ross Ragland. Tickers are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.